Here's Your Exclusive First Look At Skrrt With Offset, Nicole Richie's Nikki Fre$h, And More

Offset and Cardi B are coming to Quibi. When the new mobile streaming service — dedicated to delivering "quick bites" of content — launches on April 6, rap's first couple will join Chance the Rapper, Usher, Nicole Richie, and more stars on the platform in a slate of music-focused series. MTV News has the exclusive first look at five dynamic shows, featuring the biggest names in music, premiering on Quibi on April 6.

Chance will host MTV's Punk'd revival, and as we've previously reported, no one is safe (especially not you, Megan Thee Stallion). Migos rapper Offset will detail his love of cars with the series Skrrt with Offset, which will also feature appearances from Cardi, Dapper Dan, and Quavo. Nicole Richie is rebranding herself as Nikki Fre$h to combine her two favorite things: wellness and hip-hop. Meanwhile, the docuseries &Music will go behind the scenes with some of the industry's unsung creatives to document their vital collaborations with artists from Ariana Grande to Anderson .Paak. And The Sauce is a fresh new dance competition show starring Ayo & Teo and featuring Usher, who also serves as the project's executive producer and judge.

The best part? All of this content will be available to stream on your phone with runtimes of 10 minutes or less. Check out the full slate below:

Nikki Fre$h

Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, Nikki Fre$h introduces her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Uniting her passions for Mother Earth and hip-hop, Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a fresh style of music — dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h will interact with consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet, while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity

Executive Producer: Nicole Richie, Michael Baum, and Carrie Franklin

&Music

&Music shines the spotlight on the unsung artists and surprising elements behind the world's biggest music stars. Each episode will reveal an unprecedented look at a vital behind-the-scenes collaborator that transforms the performance of an iconic musical artist into a cultural phenomenon.

The documentary series will feature the following artists on-camera:

● Dance &Music: Scott and Brian Nicholson & Ariana Grande

● Light &Music: Gabe Fraboni & Martin Garrix

● Mind &Music: Ramiro Agudelo & J Balvin

● Audio &Music: Derek Ali aka MixedByAli & YG

● Style &Music: Jasmine Benjamin & Anderson .Paak

● Writing &Music: Andrew Watt & Ozzy Osbourne

Executive Producers: Scooter Braun, Michael D. Ratner, JD Roth, Candice Dragonas, Scott Ratner, Eric D. Cohen, and Adam Greener

Directors: Michael D. Ratner, Macks and Stiles, Calmatic, Harrison Macks, and J.P. Stiles

Skrrt with Offset

Offset is a big fan of cars. His garage has over 30 sports and luxury cars. Skrrt with Offset follows him as he joins his celebrity friends — like Quavo, Lil Yachty and T-Pain — to explore all things cars. In a statement provided to MTV News, the rapper and collector said the Quibi series is a "chance to connect with my fans" in an exciting new way. "They don’t know how much I know about cars for real," he added. "This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars."

Guests on Skrrt with Offset will include: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo and Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, and more.

Host and Executive Producer: Kiari "Offset" Cephus

The Sauce

The Sauce follows dance sensations Ayo & Teo as they explore unique dance cultures in cities across the United States, finding the freshest online talent to compete head-to-head for a cash prize. Superstar Usher will also serve as judge for this new dance competition series.

Hosts: Ayo & Teo

Executive Producer and Judge: Usher

Executive Producers: Thalia Mavros, Krista Manis, and Kadine Anckle

Punk'd

Hosted and executive produced by Chance the Rapper, MTV's Punk'd dares to go where no show has gone before. With augmented reality on his side, the rapper is ready to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. No one is safe.

Starring: Chance the Rapper

Executive Producers: Chance the Rapper, Jason Goldberg