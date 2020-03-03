Sophie Turner Thought Her First Date With Joe Jonas Could Be A Catfish

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been one of Hollywood's hottest power couples since they started dating in 2016. But how did the Game of Thrones star and the "What a Man Gotta Do" crooner first hit it off? In a brand new interview with Elle, out today (March 3), Turner opened up about the pair's first date at a "local shitty bar" and how, at first, she thought he could be a catfish.

It all began when several people, including a producer she was working with and Jonas's very own agent, suggested they should meet. "I went to a meeting, and Joe's agent was in the room," the rumored mom-to-be told the mag. "And he was like, 'You remind me of one of my clients. I bet you two would really hit it off.'" Fast forward to later that year, and the "Sucker" singer officially asked the actress to meet up while he was on tour in the UK.

At first, Turner thought it was funny. "I was living with my friends in Camden, in a really rough flat," she recalled. "People were always climbing in and out of the windows. When I told my friends, they were like, 'That's hilarious. You have to do it! And you have to text us everything he says.'" But much to her surprise, Jonas was nothing at all like she expected.

"I expected him to show up with security and everything," she said. "I thought, 'He's gonna be such a dick.'" And in preparation for what seemed like inevitable disappointment, she rounded up her best group of guy friends for support. "In the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don't know what," she said. "I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe."

Fortunately, she didn't need backup. And most of the night was spent chatting away as if they'd known each other for years. "I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked," she said. "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn't contrived. It wasn't small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him."

A year later, the pair got engaged. And after getting married in May of last year, Turner's just as in love with Jonas now as she was back then. "With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league, and I still feel like that," she said. "He's so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I'm really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me."

But things did change once they got married, perhaps for the better. "I feel like the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," the GoT star said. "Just the word husband and the word wife — it just solidifies the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful. I'm sure we'll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it's like the security and the safety is everything."

And don't worry, just because they're happily married doesn't mean they'll forget that dingy bar where they first met. "It was just this local shitty bar, dirty, with great music and people throwing up everywhere," Sophie remembered. 'It was that kind of place. Kind of like the worst, but also kind of the best."

Turner also opened up about her friendship with the J-Sisters, why she and her friends disliked the Jonas Brothers growing up, and what it's like being part of such a massive (and massively successful) family. Read the full feature at Elle.com.