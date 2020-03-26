Brand-New Besties: Will JWOWW Stay In Angelina's Corner On Jersey Shore?

It wasn't that long ago when Angelina and JWOWW were about to go head-to-head with a pair of perfectly good wine bottles (last month, maybe?) — but for these two frenemies-turned-fam, their recent version of World War III is becoming a distant memory.

Jenni's raging bachelorette divorce party continued on tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as the ladies found themselves with one more reason to celebrate: being named Angelina's bridesmaids. But the dirty little hamster unintentionally put a wrench in the girls' night out by randomly inviting her longtime friend Mike to hang out.

Cue our favorite Captain Obvious, Deener: "Why is this guy here? This was supposed to be a girls' night. It's very awkward."

Awkward didn't even begin to describe the situation (different Mike), as the Staten Island native was soon spotted holding hands with her buddy and overheard drunkenly bashing her fiancé Chris.

When Angelina later confessed her deeds to Chris, he was "f*cking pissed." The bride-to-be proceeded to pay for her actions the following day when her fiancé's anger was on the verge of putting a damper on a special wedding dress outing. At this point, JWOWW shocked the world: She decided to "be a friend" by stepping in for a little "damage control."

"I know you truly love her, and she truly loves you," Jenni said on the phone to Chris. "Do any of us think she did anything with Mike? A hundred percent not. I get why you're angry, but I just don't want you guys upset. It's a really good day for her. [This] gets nipped in the bud right now, and we're done, and we move on."

This selfless move by the mama of two comes after years of beef with the "f*cking chew toy" her on-again, off-again roommate — and Angelina was the first to take notice.

"It was really nice that the girls were there for me through all of this, especially Jenni. We've been through a lot, and thankfully, we're good now," she said.

Will these two continue their BFF streak, or is it only a matter of time before the claws come back out? Give us your predictions, then catch an all-new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next Thursday at 8/7c.