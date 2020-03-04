Niall Horan Covered 'Lover' For Taylor Swift: 'Let's Hope She Likes It'

Dave Hogan/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Niall Horan knows his way around a good cover. He's inserted "Pumped Up Kicks" into an otherwise faithful "Circles" rendition, given his pal Julia Michaels's "Issues" a rainy-folk makeover, and paired up with best bud Lewis Capaldi to take on "Teenage Dream."

He also knows his way around Taylor Swift's "Lover," a tune he called "a classic" way back when it dropped last August. You can hear it on his new Spotify Singles cover, out today (March 4), where he pairs up with Fletcher to deliver a striking duet.

Instead of preserving the strummy structure of Swift's original, Horan's version rests on a bed of watery keyboard chords. He takes the first verse, Fletcher grabs the second, and when their voices eventually mingle on the chorus, the entire enterprise ramps up to a pop-rock swell with a slight twang.

Horan's "Lover" cover dropped along with a suped-up new version of "No Judgement," set to appear on his forthcoming second album Heartbreak Weather, out on March 13.

"'Lover' is one of my favorite songs I've heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend," Horan said in a statement. "Let's hope she likes it." Horan and Swift go way back, and Swift even had him join her onstage at The O2 in London in 2018 during her Reputation tour (they did his song "Slow Hands" together).

Heartbreak Weather is out March 13. In the meantime, listen to "Lover" above and await Swift's inevitable seal of approval.