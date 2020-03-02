How Illinois Teens Changed State Law So They Could Fit Voting Into Their Busy Lives

Courtesy Thornton Fractional North High School

With an assist from State Senator Elgie Sims, 18-year-olds can now take up to two hours off of school to get to the polls

The students at Thornton Fractional North High School outside Chicago want to vote. But they have sports practice, homework, after-school jobs, siblings to care for, or simply no way to get to the polls at all. So, they decided to change the law and make it easier for them to cast their ballots when they knew they could: During school hours.

On January 23, Illinois governor J. B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1970, which goes into effect June 1 and will give 18-year-olds up to two hours to vote during school hours for a general election, and some 17-year-olds the same time for primaries — much in the same way employers are required to allow their employees time off to vote. It’s up to schools to determine which two hours students can miss, but doing so won’t count as an absence from class. And it all began because students at Thornton Fractional North and Thornton Fractional South High Schools reached out to their representatives online.

“It shows the power of social media,” State Senator Elgie Sims told MTV News, remembering that students had first asked him to join a local Parade to the Polls voter registration event in 2018 that wasn’t without its hiccups. “There were some who did not want the kids to be able to have time off from school. There were some who, even when we got to the polling place, they tried to discourage the kids from voting,” he said. Not every school in the area participates in Parade to the Polls, either. “It demonstrated to me that we needed to be more aggressive in our efforts to protect their franchise and encourage them to vote,” he added.

Over 1.67 million young people aged 15-24 call Illinois home, according to the United States census, and protecting their ability to vote is critical. Voting is habitual, and the younger someone is when they start to vote, the more likely it is that they will continue the habit later on in life. (One study by Cambridge University Press even found that when young people vote, their parents are more likely to vote, too.) But there are plenty of reasons why fewer young people vote than any other age group, and their lack of representation at the polls can impact who gets elected and what issues those newly elected officials prioritize during their time in office.

Sims, who grew up in Chicago, vividly remembers what it was like to vote when he was 18, given that his parents always emphasized the importance of doing so to him and his siblings. He now prioritizes paying it forward to his own children, and to the young people in his district, who were crucial in the fight to change the law so that they have the same voting rights as any other adults. In fact, he tapped those same high school students to help write and inform the new bill.

“I specifically wanted to make sure that we stood by these young people,” he said, adding that it was crucial that lawmakers also listen to the bill’s creators when it was presented to the committee. “We made sure they came to Springfield to testify. I can advocate, but the best voices were their own. And those young people, they were focused. They told their stories. They were authentic. It was really amazing.”

Among those who testified were 18-year-old Michael Shipley and 17-year-old Lizbeth Velazquez, students at Thornton Fractional North whose academic and personal obligations would be daunting on any day, let alone an election day. A senior looking to major in psychology in college, Michael has a loaded schedule that includes Advanced Placement classes, playing three sports throughout the school year, and maintaining his place on the honor roll. A bill like SB1970 was a long time coming for him: He began thinking about young peoples’ impact on the polls in the wake of the 2016 election, when he was a high school freshman. And the new law, he told MTV News, “initiates the step for us to go vote instead of the system relying on us.”

“Being able to go together, marching there, that gives us students more structure,” Michael said. “And that puts us in the habit of voting whenever there’s an election.”

The law wasn’t without its detractors: Some lawmakers, like Representative Mark Batinick, questioned why students should have the same voting access rights as working adults when the bill was brought to the state House floor last October. Even so, both Michael and Lizbeth felt empowered when it came time to share their stories at the state capital in Springfield.

“We talked about being heard, and about how us students in high school are just as powerful as any other adult,” Lizbeth, a junior and honor roll student, told MTV News. “It was amazing to be able to share that, so that lawmakers can know that students need to go vote, too.”

“It felt like my voice really mattered and they were actually listening to my voice and giving me a chance to talk,” Michael added.

The bill ultimately passed both the state Senate and House; this January, it was signed into law by Governor Pritzker, who visited Thornton Fractional North High School to make things official. And while neither Michael nor Lizbeth previously imagined they were capable of informing and passing legislation of their own, they’re not taking their power for granted: They both plan on voting in the November 2020 election, and every other election after that.

“The power of your voice is important,” Sims said, noting that he was particularly impressed by the way young people used social media to amplify their voices and codify their dreams as law. “I view leadership as a relay race: You run your leg of the race, then you pass the baton. And at some point, I will pass the baton to these young people to carry leadership on and make sure we have the state that they expect and deserve.”