Gossip Girl Reboot Officially Casts The New Queen Of The Upper East Side

(Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ELLE)

Good news, Gossip Girl fans! The reboot of the beloved CW series — which will stream on HBO Max — is finally coming together, and today (March 2), the actress who will play the show's lead has officially been announced. Upper East Siders, meet Emily Alyn Lind.

Per Deadline's report the Code Black actress will play the role of Audrey, a character that has "been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there." And if Audrey doesn't sound familiar from the six seasons of Gossip Girl that aired between 2007 to 2012, it's because she's part of an entirely new generation of Manhattan's elite.

Of course, die-hard fans have been skeptical about the reboot ever since they found out it was happening last July. But don't worry, the 10-episode series is in good hands. Joshua Safran, who executive produced the latter seasons of the show, worked with original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage to create an updated version of the drama-filled series that both new and old fans will love.

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl," says a description shared by Deadline. "The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years."

Though there aren't many more details available about what fans can expect from the show, it was previously confirmed that Kristen Bell, who narrated the original series on the CW, will be back to narrate this one. And even though no one else from the OG Gossip Girl has been confirmed for the reboot, it doesn't mean they're not interested.

In August, roughly a month after the reboot was announced, Chace Crawford told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that "it'd be nice" to return in some way. "You know, I could maybe come back and play a father or something," he said. But like us, he's very much in the dark about the future of the show. "I don't know what they're doing," he said. "I know Josh and Stephanie are incredible and that they'll make something amazing."