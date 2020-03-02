Lady Gaga Dropped Fake Chromatica Cover Art To Keep The New Album A Mystery

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T)

After dropping her intergalactic return video for "Stupid Love" last week, Lady Gaga is officially back! On Monday (March 2), she revealed that her sixth studio album will be named Chromatica and that it'll be out on April 10.

In what's probably a first, Gaga revealed some specifically made-for-the-moment cover art that isn't actually the album's cover — but it's awesomely pink anyway. You can preorder the album — again, without the kickass pink cover — now.

The colorful "Stupid Love" was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro and follows Gaga's epic You Got Served-like dance battles for love on an alien planet. Many packs of IcyHot and bottles of electrolyte-restoring beverages were surely consumed following the sweat-inducing spectacle of its choreography. Gaga recently spoke with Zane Lowe of Apple Music's Beats 1 and elaborated a bit on the concept of her forthcoming LP.

"The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it's from what all sound is made from, and for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about," she said. "It's about healing and it's about bravery as well and it's really like, when we talk about love I think it's so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone."

Gaga's last album was 2016's Joanne. She starred in 2018's A Star Is Born and won the award for Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards, along with Bradley Cooper, for their duet, "Shallow." Their collaboration also won both Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Check out Gaga's album announcement up above.