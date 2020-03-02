(Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Cover Art For Haim's First Album In Almost Three Years Is Full Of Surprises

Haim spent Sunday (March 1) keeping their fans up in the air with excitement by teasing that they were releasing their third studio album soon. Now, a day later, more details are here. Their forthcoming LP, Women in Music Pt. III, will arrive on April 24. They've also shared the cover art that's on the wild side.

Standing in front of meat tubes in a deli that happens to be serving No. 69, Este, Danielle, and Alana try out their steeliest looks in front of the camera. The moment was captured by Paul Thomas Anderson, who's collaborated with the sisters on numerous music videos. There's a lot to unpack here — and it's not just the meat itself. The LP's first song, "The Steps," is set to drop on March 3.

Something to Tell You was Haim's previous album that dropped in 2017. Last July, the trio returned with "Summer Girl," a song inspired by Danielle's partner, Ariel Rechtshaid (one of the two producers of the new LP along with Rostam Batmanglij, formerly of Vampire Weekend), and his cancer diagnosis. In November, they shared "Hallelujah," which details a battle with loss related to a friend who passed away in a car accident.

Check out Haim's album announcement and cover up above.