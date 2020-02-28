Roddy Ricch Dunks, Races, And Dances In His Long-Awaited Video For 'The Box'

YouTube

After topping the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks (and counting), Roddy Ricch's ubiquitous hit "The Box" finally has a music video.

The Compton MC released the action-packed visual on Friday (February 28), and it opens on a Fast & Furious-style street race with Roddy behind the wheel. But before we find out how it ends, the vid cuts to a basketball game, where the 21-year-old scores the game-winning shot with an impressive (and definitely far-fetched) dunk. The scenes only get shorter and weirder from there — we see Roddy repelling down the side of a burning building, chilling on a mattress while sharks swim around him, delivering a speech from the White House, and dancing inside a cardboard box factory.

Check out the vid — which he co-directed alongside Christian Breslauer — below.

"The Box" is taken from Ricch's major-label debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. It's also the first viral No. 1 hit of 2020, thanks to its omnipresence on TikTok, that brilliant squeaking sound effect, and the artistry and dedication of the man himself. The track is still reigning supreme on the charts (sorry, Bieber), and you can expect the official video to give it a second wind.