Swae Lee Is In Sicko Mode On 'Someone Said'

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Swae Lee has finally done it. After being inspired by fans to make his "someone said" line from Travis Scott and Drake's "Sicko Mode" into a song of its own, the rapper has released a tune of the same name that takes the lyric and builds a body around its beating heart. Every bit as buoyant and spaced out as its original "Sicko Mode" placement, "Someone Said" follows the recently released "Back 2 Back Maybach" as the perfect preview of what Swae Lee has in store for the year.

"Someone Said" is a martian's fever dream on acid. Swae's voice floats like a flute through this cosmic landscape as his falsetto morphs into flex after flex. Each line feels like it builds onto the next's inevitable brag until, eventually, you're wrapped in a web of envy.

"I'm dressing fresh out of advertisement," he carols on the chorus with a smile on his face. The "someone said" line appears sparingly, but when it does, you instantly match its frequency as its blood flows through the track. You'll be saying that quick phrase over and over for the rest of the day at least.

Swae dropped "Back 2 Back Maybach" earlier this month. Last August, he collaborated with Drake for "Won't Be Late." He's set to drop a solo project sometime this year, so hopefully, "Someone Said" is the first taste of what's to come.

Take a listen to Swae Lee's "Someone Said" up above.