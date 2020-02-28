Bop Shop: Songs From Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, And More

Selena Gomez: “Feel Me”

When heartbreak happens, it’s normal to hope that the person who did the breaking is somewhere hurting, too. Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” understands that feeling wholeheartedly as she wishes for her ex to feel her presence everywhere she’s not. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me,” she sings on the catchy, upbeat chorus.

It’s worth noting that Gomez first debuted the song in 2016 on her Revival tour. At the time, she was dealing with the rockiness of her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. And while the track doesn’t reflect where she is in life right now, it’s still a certified bop — and a reminder that you really are the one that got away. “Won't be caught up in the middle / Of your highs and your lows,” she sings confidently. “Baby, long as you're not with me / You'll always be alone.” —Jordyn Tilchen