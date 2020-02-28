Bop Shop: Songs From Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Selena Gomez: “Feel Me”
When heartbreak happens, it’s normal to hope that the person who did the breaking is somewhere hurting, too. Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” understands that feeling wholeheartedly as she wishes for her ex to feel her presence everywhere she’s not. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me,” she sings on the catchy, upbeat chorus.
It’s worth noting that Gomez first debuted the song in 2016 on her Revival tour. At the time, she was dealing with the rockiness of her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. And while the track doesn’t reflect where she is in life right now, it’s still a certified bop — and a reminder that you really are the one that got away. “Won't be caught up in the middle / Of your highs and your lows,” she sings confidently. “Baby, long as you're not with me / You'll always be alone.” —Jordyn Tilchen
-
Phoebe Bridgers: “Garden Song”
Phoebe Bridgers fucking rules. After two years of iconic collaborative projects with Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Conor Oberst, the razor-sharp songwriter has returned to full solo power on “Garden Song.” This time, she’s alone in the dark, dreaming about the apocalypse and potentially murderous fantasies. “When I grow up, I’m gonna look up from my phone and see my life,” she sings, setting off a scene of subtle panic. Sonically, “Garden Song” is subterranean and almost soothing, save for a disquieting undercurrent of menace. It’s what Bridgers does best. She’s never sounded better. —Patrick Hosken
-
RMR: “Rascal”
This floated across my timeline and I clicked play to see what the deal was, only to be pleasantly surprised by a touching song about growth despite plenty of obstacles in the way. RMR’s “Rascal,” a flip of Rascal Flatts’s “Bless the Broken Road,” is driven by a piano and emotions, to make you sing along like it’s the last song at karaoke night. The singing is a touch rough, but the message is clear: RMR has a bright future ahead of him. —Trey Alston
-
Perfume Genius: “Describe”
Mike Hadreas can do a lot of things to me, including and especially, as the title of his just-announced fifth album suggests, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately (out May 15 via Matador Records). The Perfume Genius singer’s previous records have inspected difficult themes of addiction and violence through the lens of stirring pop-rock anthems, and he continues these explorations with the release of the forthcoming record’s sweltering lead single, “Describe.” It’s a hazy ballad evoking an overwhelming sense of numbness (“No bells anymore / Just my stomach rumbling,” he coos), but served with Hadreas’s soul-wrenching bellows, even anesthesia feels sensual. —Coco Romack
-
Diana Gordon: "Rollin"
If you're a sucker for gripping genre mash-ups, you'll find a thrill in "Rollin." The latest from Queens singer-songwriter (and Beyoncé collaborator) Diana Gordon is a grunge-trap hybrid that name-checks both Travis Scott and Nirvana. "You was tired, now you jumping off the stage," she wails over a trap beat and scuzzy guitars. "Feelin' savage, turn to Travis when we rage." You can practically envision the mosh pits and stage-diving that will ensue when she takes this one on the road. And that's exactly her endgame; she tweeted, "Wrote this one specifically for the live show. The band goes hard. We are gonna have the time of our lives." Keep this track rollin' in the meantime. —Madeline Roth
-
Jordana: “Crunch”
“Crunch” is a ‘90s lo-fi alt-rock throwback absolutely oozing with attitude. On it, 19-year-old Kansas-based Jordana Nye wrestles with validation over fuzzed-out guitars and repetitive, syncopated drums, both yearning for attention and trying to pretend she doesn’t need it at the same time. “‘Crunch’ is a feeling of an overbearing want for validation from someone and getting the cold shoulder from them,” she says in a statement, creating an anthem of frustration and rejection that you can feel good about trashing your bedroom to. —Bob Marshall
-
Claud & Del Water Gap: “My Body”
The latest collab from Brooklyn BFFs Claud and Del Water Gap is a bittersweet ballad that feels like the heaviest weighted blanket on a rainy night. “My Body” reflects on the age-old tale of disconnect between physical and emotional attraction, bathing insecurity in Auto-Tune and introspection. The two singer-songwriters’ voices blend perfectly in what feels like the world’s most heartbreaking karaoke performance. Their lo-fi visual heightens the sadness, taking us into their world of bedrooms, psychedelic imagery, and hairbrush performance. These feelings are real. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Stack Bundi: “Yerba”
The chaos of a fight kicks off New York rapper Stack Bundi’s “Yerba” before it crumbles into a thumping beat that spreads you out on your back like you’ve just been on the receiving end of a haymaker. It feels like a scuffle: fast, dirty, and disorientating. His bars about fake chains and The Simpsons are the punches that finally knock you out. Unlike a real fight, though, after it’s over, you’re ready to go through the experience again. —Trey Alston
-
Doja Cat: “Say So”
Dua Lipa. Lady Gaga. Doja Cat. 2020 is already officially the Year of the Disco Revival, and Doja's latest single is directly at the intersection of '70s nightclub and '90s R&B. She does the track justice with her new video, which features not only the TikTok dance that has become synonymous with both the song and its creator, Haley Sharpe, who shows up in bell bottoms and platform shoes at the 3:27 mark. Even though winter hasn't officially ended, it's already feeling like summer. —Bob Marshall
-
Planet 1999: “Replay”
Charli XCX collaborators Planet 1999’s latest release is a sexy synth-pop gem. Underscored by a groovy, driving post-punk bass line, “Replay” is perfect for taking a long late-night drive to get in touch with your feels. “Oh, what can I do because I'm never getting over you,” singer Caro emotes, making for a track that sounds as nostalgic and it does futuristic. —Bob Marshall
-
Covi.: “See Us.”
Portland-based rapper Covi. speaks right to the soul on “See Us.” A day in the life of Covi. is typical: He wakes up, helps out some family members, and takes it easy. But the masterful way in which he presents the regular is striking. The song kicks off with a confident homage to Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” and from there, it builds into a warm look at life when you’re confident in your own skin. My head knocks from the charismatic start to its smooth finish. —Trey Alston
-
Bryce Vine: “Baby Girl”
From “La La Land” to “Sour Patch Kids,” Bryce Vine has been curating the perfect summer soundtrack, single-by-single. Somehow, he manages to take the heat up another notch with “Baby Girl,” a smooth as hell ode to having fun. “She just want to dance / Dance for a while,” he hums over a beat that begs you to dance along... or at least clap on beat. His star power shines even brighter in the music video as he and his baby girl dance through block parties, the laundromat, and even the barbershop. The visual builds on Vine’s established aesthetic of warm colors, soulful setups, and a whole lot of fun. Cue this one up, baby! —Carson Mlnarik