Teases No More: The Proud Family Is Officially Coming Back

It's official. The Proud Family is returning for a sequel series coming to Disney+ named The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. After Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama, teased that the show was definitely coming back last November, fans who loved every bit of the original had their hopes up that they'd get new news sooner than later. With Disney's official reveal, it's only a matter of time until it comes back.

The announcement also came with a second, equally amazing reveal: all of the show's original cast and executive producers will be on board. This means that the The Proud Family that you know and love from the early 2000s will be back front and center, showcasing sensible character evolution and not a rehash by people unfamiliar with the show. It's going to be one hell of a feeling hearing Kyla Pratt's Penny Proud and Tommy Davidson's Oscar Proud going back-and-forth. Can you smell the nostalgia in the air?

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar said in a joint statement, reports Variety.“It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

There's no word as to when the show will be coming out but, in the meantime, you can brush up on all things The Proud Family on Disney+. Spend a weekend or two and check out its two seasons just to be ready in case its sequel is coming soon.