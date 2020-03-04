'The Game Has Changed': This Is The Challenge: Total Madness

We've seen two war of the worlds -- and now The Challenge is about to be total madness.

Season 35 of the hit series will begin on April Fool's Day 1 -- and in the clip above, Tori warns that the "game has changed," and (appropriately) host TJ Lavin alludes to the "biggest twist" in the show's existence. And what's so funny, CT?

"If you're not good here, you won't be good out there," Mattie advises, as she points to her head during the first portion of the statement. And by the looks of the intense competition and the interpersonal relationships, she is completely correct.

What does host TJ Lavin have up his sleeve for the group? And how does six-time champion Johnny Bananas describe his surroundings? Watch the entire first look, share your thoughts and stay with MTV News for more Total Madness updates. Also, take a look at the entire cast -- including Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother alums -- below!

VETERANS

Aneesa Ferreira, 13th Challenge

Ashley Mitchell, 7th Challenge

Cory Wharton, 7th Challenge

Chris "CT" Tamburello, 17th Challenge

Dee Nguyen, 3rd Challenge

Jenna Compono , 8th Challenge

Jennifer West, 2nd Challenge

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, 20th Challenge

Jordan Wisely, 6th Challenge

Josh Martinez, 3rd Challenge

Kailah Casillas , 5th Challenge

Kyle Christie, 5th Challenge

Mattie Breaux, 2nd Challenge

Melissa Reeves, 3rd Challenge

Nany Gonzalez , 9th Challenge

Nelson Thomas, 6th Challenge

Rogan O’Connor, 3rd Challenge

Stephen Bear, 3rd Challenge

Tori Deal , 4th Challenge

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley , 2nd Challenge

Wes Bergmann, 13th Challenge

ROOKIES

Asaf Goren, Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance

Bayleigh Dayton, Big Brother

Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams, Big Brother

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat, Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior

Jay Starrett, Survivor

Jennifer Lee, Amazing Race

Kaycee Clark, Big Brother