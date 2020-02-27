All The Easter Eggs Hidden Throughout Taylor Swift's Macho Video For 'The Man'

Getty Images/YouTube

For many of us, the day began the same way it typically does: juggling a hot cup of coffee on the train ride into work while being surrounded by chronic manspreaders. Taylor Swift's morning, however, started off differently, thanks to her music video for "The Man," which directly calls out toxic masculinity in the entertainment industry as well as in our day-to-day lives. The best part? She directed it herself.

Of course, no Taylor Swift music video would be complete without her signature Easter eggs, and don't worry, the "Lover" singer didn't disappoint. Minutes before releasing the video, she confirmed to her Swifties via a YouTube Q&A that there would be "lots and lots" of clues hidden throughout. "More than any kid's yard on Easter morning," she said.

Now that the video's officially out, we can also confirm that Swift indeed went all in on the Easter eggs. Between the references to her ongoing battle for ownership of her masters to some interesting celebrity cameos, Swifties are eating well. And if you possibly missed any of the video's many Easter eggs, MTV News has broken them all down for you below.