Doja Cat Brought Pink, Shiny, Glittery Goodness To '70s-Inspired Performance

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Doja and the Two Cats. Doja, Wind, and Cats. Doja and the PussyCats.

Don't mind me, I'm busy brainstorming new names for Doja Cat and her two supporting singers who collectively made their performance of "Say So" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon into a grainy, very-weirdly colored show from the era of the disco ball. Glittery, shiny, and pink-y, it's groovier than you could even begin to imagine.

Doja Cat and the Kittens. Wait. That's the one. They kicked off the performance with bouncing afros and swimming hands, feeling the vibe as flashing lights and disco balls completed this retro atmosphere. Halfway through, the Kittens helped Doja Cat out of her jacket and down onto the stage off of a platform for a dominating rap verse with more retro moves to make a Gen X-er whoop for joy. It ends with the trio making its way back to its glowing platform that doubles as a throne, eager to shut the stage down again. In an alternate universe, Doja Cat and the Kittens are a disco group that is as big as Earth, Wind, & Fire.

"Say So" appears on Doja Cat's sophomore album, Hot Pink, that dropped last November. The LP also features her equally fun singles "Rules" and "Bottom Bitch."

Become immersed in the grooviest era of all time in Doja Cat's "Say So" performance up above.