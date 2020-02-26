What We Know About The Shooting At Molson Coors In Milwaukee

Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Multiple people were killed by a gunman at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at Molson Coors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Milwaukee police tweeted that the scene was still active at 4:49 p.m. The perpetrator is also dead.

Molson Coors, which changed its name from MillerCoors in 2019, has 610 jobs at the Milwaukee office, according to USA Today. Firefighters and police officers responded to the scene in ballistic gear and asked people to stay away from the scene, the Journal Sentinel reported, and Milwaukee Public Schools placed Story Elementary School on lockdown as a precaution, although all students and staff members inside were safe, according to ABC News 12 Wisconsin. There is not much currently known about the victims, the perpetrator, or the motive.

Molson Coors Beverage Company tweeted at 5:24 p.m. on Wednesday noting the active shooter situation and saying, "our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 45 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2020 alone and three mass murders. Overall, 4,023 people have been injured by guns this year. Last night, Democratic presidential hopefuls took each other — and the country — to task for the current state of America's gun laws. The only thing they agreed on: That something has to change.

This is an ongoing story. MTV News will update as we know more.