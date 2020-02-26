The Terrors Of American Horror Story Now Include Beaches And Macaulay Culkin

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It's the news all dedicated American Horror Story fans have been waiting for: The Season 10 cast has officially been announced today (February 26) via creator Ryan Murphy's Instagram. And while the rumors that Murphy would be bringing back a bunch of AHS alum turned out to be 100 percent true, there are still a few surprises.

While we'd like to be able to say that all of our favorite AHS stars from seasons past will be returning to the show, that doesn't appear to be true. In Murphy's IG video, Emma Roberts and Cody Fern's names are noticeably missing. However, fan favorites that will be returning include Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Though many people in the Twitterverse are surprised that Roberts and Fern are seemingly not coming back for Season 10, that's hardly the most shocking part of today's announcement. Turns out, Murphy's bringing in someone new as a series regular, and his name is — drumroll, please — Macaulay Culkin. The former child star's addition to the cast is interesting, especially since Culkin recently opened up to Esquire about the downsides of acting and fame. "I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set," he said. "I don't enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it."

Apart from the cast, fans of the series are still in the dark about what they can expect from Season 10, which will premiere on FX in 2020. And although nothing's been confirmed about the season's theme, Murphy's Instagram video may have included some hints. The backdrop, for example, was an image of the beach. It's also worth noting that Orville Peck's "Dead of Night" played as the cast members' names appeared on screen.

With that said, may the American Horror Story Season 10 fan theories commence! And if your theories aren't right this time, don't worry. AHS was renewed in January for three more seasons, which means you'll have plenty more opportunities to get it right.