Harry Styles Wants To Spend Halloween With You

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi)

It's time to get your poofy ballgowns and dusty tuxedos out from that box in the basement: Harry Styles just announced a "fancy dress party" that's set to take place on Halloween weekend in 2020.

In case you missed it, Styles appeared on the Today show Wednesday morning (February 26) to perform some of his most popular hits, including "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You," and "Kiwi." And though it wasn't surprising at all that Styles crushed his performance, what was surprising was that, suddenly, we all had Halloween plans.

"We're going to be playing the Halloween weekend at Madison Square Garden October 30 and 31," Harry revealed. "We're calling it 'Harryween.'" The "Lights Up" crooner then went on to explain that the two-night event will actually have a fancy dress code, and he, too, will be dressing up for the occasion. But what will the certified fashion icon wear? Well, that's anyone's guess.

Aside from all the Halloweekend talk, Styles also gushed over his recent friendship with the one and only Lizzo. "I just think she's amazing," Styles said of the "Truth Hurts" singer. "I think she's such a great artist. I think that as a fan, what you want artists to be is themselves, and I think she's someone who's just herself, and she makes amazing music, and it's really feel-good, and I think that's what a lot of people need right now. I think she's great."

In recent months, Lizzo and Styles have been covering each other's songs during live performances. Just last week, for example, the singer-rapper-flautist performed Styles's "Adore You" at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. And back in December, Styles hit up the Live Lounge with a cover Lizzo's "Juice," which they later performed together at a pre-Super Bowl concert.

Considering Lizzo and Styles's admiration for one another, we can't help but wonder if she'll make a surprise appearance during one (or both) of Styles's Halloween concerts. What we do know is that he won't be hitting up MSG alone. In an Instagram post he shared this morning, Styles revealed that he'll be joined at both shows by special guest Orville Peck. These shows are in addition to the other concerts he has planned on his 2020 tour, which kicks off in April in the U.K.

If you weren't able to snag tickets to his tour and you want to spend Harryween with the legend himself, worry not. Styles shared when and how his die-hard fans can purchase tickets. American Express and Verified Fan Presales for Harryween will begin on Monday, March 2. And for everyone else, tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 6.

Mark your calendars, Harries! This Halloween will be one for the books.