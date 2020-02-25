Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Wore Coordinating Outfits To Milan Fashion Week

(Jacopo Raule/WireImage)

Prepare yourselves, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson shippers. The swoon-worthy pair arrived hand in hand at Boss's Milan Fashion Week show on Sunday (February 23), and if you thought they were couple goals before, just wait until you see the photos.

The couple showed up to the trendy, star-studded event as any in-love celebrity duo would: in coordinating outfits. Benson sported a long, cream-colored trench coat and sandals with slicked back hair, while Delevingne stunned in a lavender pantsuit, a white T-shirt, white booties, and a fierce high ponytail.

(Jacopo Raule/WireImage)

If you're freaking out over the power couple and their equally as powerful outfits, you're not alone. Following their arrival, fans took to Twitter to gush over the pair. "Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have got to be one of the hottest couples," one fan wrote. "Turning out looks and just being cool AF." Well, they're not wrong!

But in addition to being photographed walking into the fashion show, Delevingne and Benson also posed for pics from their front row seats. And between their piercing blue eyes, their chic outfits, and the model's arm draped over the actress's leg, it's hard to imagine a more perfect couple.

(Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Though it's easy to get distracted by the picturesque pair, Delevingne and Benson weren't the only celebrities in attendance at Sunday's show. Also in their row was Orlando Bloom, Madelaine Petsch, Tommy Dorfman, and several others, so the A-list couple was certainly in good company.

(Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

At this point, you're probably wondering how the couple could get any more adorable. And while we initially didn't think it was possible, we were wrong. As it turns out, Bloom brought his dog Mighty to the show as his plus one, and the photos of the Delevingne and Benson holding his precious pooch are simply too cute to handle.

(Jacopo Raule/WireImage)

Overall, Delevingne and Benson don't really go on many public outings, so all of these photos from the Boss show are a real treat for fans who've been supporting their relationship since 2018. And if Benson's recent Instagram post calling Delevingne her "better half" is any clue, the two are just as happy and blissfully in love as ever.