Cory Wharton And Taylor Selfridge Welcome Baby Girl

Michelle Terris

There's a brand-new bundle of joy in the Teen Mom OG, Ex on the Beach, Are You the One?, Challenge and Real World universe: MTV stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are the proud parents of a baby girl!

"She's here!" Cory happily shared on Instagram Live, without divulging the newborn's name. "Everybody's safe, everybody's healthy. Taylor's fine, the baby is gorgeous." Taylor can be heard in the background revealing that the baby is "big" and looks just like her daddy.

Cory also tweeted some updates from the hospital:

Cory first exploded appeared on the network in 2014 on Real World: Ex-Plosion and subsequently appeared on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines in 2015. He met Are You the One? alum Cheyenne Floyd on Rivals III, and she welcomed a baby girl named Ryder in spring 2017. Cory would learn he was the father six months after Ryder's birth.

Meanwhile, Taylor debuted on MTV via the fifth season of AYTO in winter 2017. She and Cory met during Season 1 of Ex on the Beach in late 2017 -- and now they both appear on Teen Mom OG with Cheyenne and Ryder. We've come a long way from the Shack of Secrets!

Offer your congrats to Cory and Taylor in the comments and stay with MTV News for more baby updates!