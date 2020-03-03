Lucky Number Seven: Get To Know The Kids Of The Busch Family Brewed

Billy Sr. and Christi Busch are proud to call seven children their own -- and the clan will soon showcase their one-of-a-kind family dynamic on MTV.

Before the series premiere of The Busch Family Brewed -- coming to the network on Thursday -- it's time to get better acquainted with kids Billy Jr., Haley, Abbey, Gussie, Grace, Maddie and Peter. Lucky number seven!