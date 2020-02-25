Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Need a good, cathartic cry? In the mood for disruption? The Korean superstars have a song for that!

BTS's Map Of The Soul: 7 Is The Perfect Playlist For Your Journey To Self-Acceptance

There's a lot to unpack on BTS's latest release, Map of the Soul: 7. From the vulnerable depths of tracks like "Interlude: Shadow" and "Black Swan," to the enlightened highs of "On" and "We Are Bulletproof : the Eternal" — and the visceral, scorching anger of "Ugh!" — the 20-track album spans the emotional spectrum.

On 7, BTS confront their shadows and learn to confidently live within the "beautiful prison" of their own ambitious making, forging ahead with a newfound sense of self. But reaching this state of acceptance is a journey, one that can span lifetimes, or in this case, an entire record. That's the power of BTS: No matter where you are on the road to acceptance, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have a relatable song for you.

Below, see which playful bop, empowered anthem, or wistful track you should listen to based on your current mood.