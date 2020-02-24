Justin Bieber Just Became The Youngest Artist To Hit An Impressive Chart Milestone

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

With the release of his seventh studio album Changes at 25, Justin Bieber has become the youngest solo artist to get seven No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. It breaks rock legend Elvis Presley's previous record he set at 26. Changes also moved over 231,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, making it the third-largest opening of 2020 so far. What a way to celebrate a return!

Another cool achievement of Bieber's Changes is that it's his ninth charting project altogether. He's shooting nine for nine so far, and it seems like he couldn't get any better than that if he tried. Bieber took to Twitter after finding out the news with a heartfelt, deep, and yet simple message dedicated to his fans. "Grateful," he wrote.

That's not all he got up to over the weekend. Bieber also performed "Never Would Have Made It" by Marvin Sapp at Kanye West's Sunday Service. He gave a soulful spin on the gospel number that made the entire crowd in attendance roar in unison.

Changes came out on Valentine's Day and is Bieber's first album in four years. The LP, all about romance and its many faces, features his return hit "Yummy," "Intentions" with Quavo, and much more.