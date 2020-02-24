Lil Nas X Took His Horse Down To A Disney World Wedding

Getty Images

Lil Nas X just made one lucky bride's day over the weekend as he blessed a wedding reception with his presence.

On Saturday (February 22), the 20-year-old rapper trotted on into a wedding reception holding hands with the bride, all smiles as his massive hit "Old Town Road" played in the background.

Lil Nas X was recorded in a colorful white sweatshirt and sweatpants ensemble with graphic prints walking side by side with the bride fresh, from saying her vows. The reception immediately livened up as they breezed through the hotel room, with what looked to be dozens of surprised guests. They were all clearly excited to see him crashing the party, especially one blonde woman who said what we were all thinking: "What the fuck is happening right now?!"

The entire party appeared to spring to life amid the mystery guest's bemused confusion, and honestly, if you have a wedding near anywhere Lil Nas X is going to be staying in the near future, you should be hoping this happens to you. How many people can say they can count the "Panini" rapper as their wedding guest, after all?

The "Rodeo" rapper had plenty to celebrate his own as he was named Outstanding New Artist during the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, which were held in Pasadena, California on the same day – which likely explains his location at the hotel.

This is just the latest in a long line of wins for Lil Nas X, who also took home two Grammys in tandem with Billy Ray Cyrus. He nabbed a Grammy for best music video and best pop duo/group performance, both for "Old Town Road." Now, he can add Certified Awesome Wedding Guest to his resume, and everyone in attendance that day can thank their lucky stars they were in the right place at the right time.