Justin Bieber Ranked Wife Hailey's BFFs From Favorite To Least Favorite

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Would Justin Bieber rather answer a series of personal questions about him and and his wife Hailey or eat something disgusting?

Thanks to James Corden's popular late night skit Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, we found out very quickly how willing Justin is to avoid eating disgusting foods like cod sperm and bull penis. He and Corden took turns grilling each other on some very interesting topics, like which one of Justin's wife Hailey's friends he likes the most and which he likes the least. He gave Justin three to choose from: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne.

Bieber went with Kendall Jenner out of the three as his favorite: "I spent the most time with Kendall," he explained of his choice. "She’s a good friend of ours. I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it’s just I have a better relationship [with Kendall.'"

Corden also had to get honest about "how much" he regretted doing Cats at Bieber's behest, or else he had to chow down on a grotesque dish. Surprisingly, Corden chose to be honest and give the crowd a real answer.

"So, 1 is the least and 10 is the most,” he said. "Well, here’s the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So, I think you’ve got to be careful not to… you’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time. So, I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven’t. So, I’m gonna put it at a solid 5." He paused, and then changed his answer to a "4.5" instead.

There are always hilarious hijinks to be found in these Spill Your Guts segments. Perhaps Bieber can start to hang out with his wife's other friends now as a result of this conversation with Corden.