Grimes’s Pregnancy Perks Include Sending A Digital Model To Pose For Her

Getty Images

Grimes is 7 months pregnant and "mega sick." No one wants to have to glam it up for a photo shoot when they're feeling queasy, so the "Violence" singer called in one of her awesome pregnancy perks: sending a digital model to pose for a magazine cover in her stead.

With her new album Miss Anthropocene out everywhere today (February 21), Grimes took a moment to head to Instagram to show off her latest cover photo for The Face magazine. It looks like the diminutive, ethereal pop star, but it's actually her avatar War Nymph.

"Ok! TMI here — but prob out of album stress? x too much work etc I was mega sick last night (it was rough haha 😭 sorry for tmi) but it rly makes the reason we made the @Warnymph all the more relevant to me cuz I CANNOT DO ANY MORE PJOTOS OR I WILL DIEEE," Grimes wrote alongside War Nymph's magazine over debut. "But yes, 🧚🏻‍♀️🪐🐉 At 7 months pregnant, I sent my avatar to represent me for the cover of The Face magazine!"

"A huge part of why we made her was cuz I knew I might have to delay my album due to the way it’s synching up w my whole health scenario and rly didn’t wanna do that again! This is the first time we let the @warnymph be rendered through another artist’s Lens so thank u to @dylan.kowalski.artwork and @thefacemagazine. All dresses @balenciaga."

Grimes wants you to be sure you share your feedback on War Nymph and how close she represents the real thing, though, so be sure to share your thoughts with the artist.

"Does she look like me? Should she be more fantastical? What edits would you make to @warnymph beta 1.0? She’ll die soon so now is the time to critique demo girl! (She won’t be sad) Ok!"

Using an avatar to pose in all Balenciaga for a cover shoot? Your fave could never.