Niall Horan Reveals His Heartbreak Weather Tracklist In Adorably Quirky Style

Niall Horan has shared the full tracklist for his upcoming second solo album, Heartbreak Weather, and he didn't just casually type it out and fire it off in a tweet. Instead, the Irishman went full Ron Burgundy by unleashing his weatherman alter-ego. World, meet Niall Storm.

In a video released Thursday (February 20), Horan cleverly reveals the 14 new song titles in a fake weather report. He looks every bit the vintage newscaster in a pink turtleneck, and gives his best Anchorman impression as he says things like, "Nice to meet ya, lightning," in reference to the album's previously released lead single. Nodding to a new song called "New Angel" (maybe a follow-up to One Direction's "Hey Angel"?!), he quips, "Temperatures will be falling and so will the snow. So expect to see some 'new angels' being made all over the city." Other intriguing new song titles include "San Francisco," "Arms of a Stranger," and "Bend the Rules."

The two-minute promo clip also features Horan wearing a yellow rain jacket, blowing kisses, and winking a lot. It's a must-see, especially considering his instantly iconic sign-off: "There's a storm comin'... and her name is Niall."

Heartbreak Weather is the follow-up to Horan's 2017 chart-topping debut, Flicker. So far, we've heard the swaggering lead single "Nice To Meet Ya," the vulnerable ballad "Put A Little Love On Me," and the feel-good bop "No Judgement," which arrived earlier this month alongside a cute music video. Following the album's release on March 13, Horan will head out on his Nice To Meet Ya tour with special guests Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER.

Check out the full Heartbreak Weather tracklist below, and look out for more from Horan soon — his new video also teases something called "Heartbreak Weather Watch" that begins on February 28.

1. Heartbreak Weather

2. Black and White

3. Dear Patience

4. Bend The Rules

5. Small Talk

6. Nice To Meet Ya

7. Put A Little Love On Me

8. Arms of a Stranger

9. Everywhere

10. Cross Your Mind

11. New Angel

12. No Judgement

13. San Francisco

14. Still