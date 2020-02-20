Lili Reinhart Just Rescued The New Love Of Her Life

Getty Images

Lili Reinhart just brought a very special friend home with her, and we're already just as smitten as she is.

On Wednesday (February 19), the Riverdale actress took to her personal Instagram to share a photo of her four-legged friend and "new baby," who she rescued via the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in British Columbia, Canada.

"He has quickly become a great love of mine," Reinhart captioned the sweet photo of her looking down at her pup with adoration in her eyes. "Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart from @fureverfreed 🐶"

Reinhart and the 1-year-old miniature Schnauzer mix became fast friends, as the Riverdale star has been giving him the love he didn't get as a puppy. He's a bit skittish still, but thanks to Lili's kindness, he can now enjoy a life full of cuddles and snuggles and plenty of playtime. The shelter described the dog as a "sweet boy" and "very cuddly.

Earlier the same day, Reinhart shared that she had a dream about her Riverdale co-star Luke Perry, who passed away in March 2019 at 52.

"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke...and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," she said of the emotional moment. "Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨."

Now that Lili has her darling little Milo to keep her company, hopefully that can help to mitigate some of the sadness she and the rest of the Riverdale cast have undoubtedly been feeling since Perry passed away following a stroke.

As for her relationship with Cole Sprouse taking up her time? Well, we're still not entirely sure what to think about that.