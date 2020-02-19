What Can Michael Bloomberg Buy With All His Money? A Short Investigation

Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

It took less than five minutes into the ninth Democratic presidential debate for Senator Elizabeth Warren to remind everyone that former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has a lot of money. Five minutes later, Mayor Pete Buttigieg asked if we were willing to let someone “buy” the election. Moments after that, Senator Bernie Sanders called out Bloomberg for his place in the shrinking middle class.

So how much money does Bloomberg have? Let's do the math.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg's net worth is $61.8 billion. That's enough money to buy 87 billion bees. He could buy more than 7,000 yachts or 41 million Tiffany and C0. engagement rings. He could pay my rent for 51 million months. He could buy one million new sets of veneer teeth. He could buy 309,000 tickets to space, or 500 Picasso paintings.

Let me put this in perspective of the other folks you’ll see on stage. According to Business Insider, Buttigieg’s net worth is $100,000; Senator Amy Klobuchar’s net worth is $2 million; Senator Bernie Sander’s net worth is $2.5 million; former Vice President Joe Biden’s net worth is $9 million; Senator Elizabeth Warren’s net worth is $12 million; Tom Steyer’s net worth is $1.6 billion; and President Donald Trump’s net worth is $3.1 billion.

Over the 10 weeks he's been running for President, he has spent $338.7 million on television, radio, and digital advertising, according to Business Insider. That's more than 7 million hydroflasks.