Elizabeth Warren Wasted No Time In Dragging Michael Bloomberg

Welcome to the ninth Democratic presidential primary debate, where the candidates converged on the stage to talk about the issues voters care about. And, apparently, one of those issues was how thoroughly every other candidate could verbally clothesline the race's late-starter: former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

It began with the very first question of the night, in which NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt contrasted Bloomberg, a former Republican, against Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, and asked Sanders why his pitch would be most effective in defeating President Donald Trump in November 2020. "In order to beat Donald Trump we’re going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of the United States," the senator said. "Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City of stop and frisk, which went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you’re going to grow voter turnout."

For his part, Bloomberg tried to pivot the conversation to healthcare. "You don’t start out by saying, 'I’ve got 160 million people, I’m going to take away the insurance plan that they love,'" he said. "That’s just not a way that you go and start building the coalition that the Sanders camp thinks they can do." While it's true that a majority of Americans with healthcare think their health insurance is relatively good, that doesn't include the 44 million people who are uninsured — and might account for some of the people who feel like they are drowning in medical debt.

But Sanders wasn't the only one zeroing in on Bloomberg. Elizabeth Warren highlighted Bloomberg's history of sexist comments. "I’d like to talk about who we’re running against, a billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians,'" the Massachusetts senator said. "I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

She added, "Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of supporting racist polls like redlining and stop-and-frisk. I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is. But understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another."

Amy Klobuchar agreed: "I think we need something different from Donald Trump. I don’t think we look at Donald Trump and say, 'We need someone richer in the White House,'" the senator said. She later said, "I think it's great you've got a lot of money, but everyone has to release their tax returns."