Justin Bieber Returns To 'Carpool Karaoke' For Arm Wrestling And TikTok Dancing

YouTube/The Late Late Show With James Corden

The latest edition of "Carpool Karaoke" features the "married man with a mustache now," Justin Bieber, kicking it with James Corden as the latter heads to work. It's the Biebs's return that's Yummified to the full extent, offering enough laughs to hold you over for a while. Whenever Bieber and Corden get together, it's clear that the pair have a blast.

Just how many times can James Corden forget his way to work? Justin Bieber hops in the ride with him and they get on their way, first singing "I Don't Care," his collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Afterward, the duo creates a definitive set of Tik Tok choreography for "Yummy" that should make it clear that Corden can't possibly be driving while doing this.

In a hilarious aside, Bieber also elaborated on his brief beef with Tom Cruise. The singer said that he was "just being stupid, to be honest." After debating on how awesome that Cruise really is, Bieber challenges Corden to an arm-wrestling match that the singer easily wins.

The journey continues with the two discussing what it's like to be married while singing Bieber's tunes like "Love Yourself" and the singer's recent Quavo-assisted single "Intentions." They wrapped things up with a heartwarming duet of "One Less Lonely Girl."

Bieber just released his first album in five years, Changes, on Valentine's Day. It features appearances from artists like Post Malone, Kehlani, and more. Recently, he shared the nature-loving video for "E.T.A."

Check out Bieber's "Carpool Karaoke" below.