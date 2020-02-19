Getty Images

Tom Holland Would Fit Right In With A Back To The Future Remake, But He's Not Interested

Back to the Future is a classic film trilogy that movie buffs know and love, occasionally by heart.

They're masterpieces that just don't need to be altered in any way, at least according to some fans. And while Tom Holland would certainly make for an absolutely perfect Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox's character), as demonstrated in a viral deep fake clip, the actor doesn't want any part of it.

The clip uses special technology to map Holland's face onto Michael J. Fox's character in a scene from the film, as well as Robert Downey Jr.'s onto Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown. Their faces and expressions fit the movie seamlessly, and it would make for an interesting reboot, that's for sure, but Holland just isn't interested, even after seeing the clip.

"I would not be interested because that is a perfect movie," Holland told ET Online, explaining that he was already kind of like McFly already in his own way.

"When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly," he said of his now-iconic role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realize you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '[OK!] Done.'"

So while Holland won't be making an appearance in a Back to the Future remake anytime soon, at the very least we can watch the genius that went into bringing the clip to life. Additionally, he'll be taking on a new character in the near future, this time a familiar one from the realm of video games, when he stars in the first film adaptation of the Uncharted franchise as a young Nathan Drake.

Honestly, is there anyone Holland can't expertly play? We're still looking for a role he isn't well-suited for.