Will Mattie And Jeremiah's Floribama Friendship Last Outside The Shore?

Jeremiah did not want to pursue a long-distance relationship with Mattie even though she thought their time together was more than a "summer fling." But during tonight's MTV Floribama Shore finale, the two managed to leave St. Pete on good terms -- despite the fact that she confessed Jeremiah's revelation made her feel like she had been "hit with a god-dang truck."

"I think, on both sides, there was a lot of misunderstanding," Mattie told Jeremiah before all of the roommates moved out. "I still find you a good friend, and I don't want to lose that."

Jeremiah had nothing but positive things to say to her and confessed that Mattie got him through "a dark place."

"The fact that I was able to open up to you and I had only known you for half a week, it speaks a lot about you and the genuine soul that you have," he said. "I'm grateful for you being here."

So will their friendship continue outside of Florida -- and will Mattie "check him out" in Scottsdale like she claimed she would? And could a romance actually blossom between Mattie and Jeremiah one day? Or will the miles between the two make it impossible for them to even be platonic pals? Give your feedback, then stay with MTV News for MTV Floribama Shore info as we wait for Season 4!