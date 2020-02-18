Harry Styles Kept The Tears 'Falling' With His Angelic BRITs Performance

Getty Images

Just minutes after Lewis Capaldi serenaded the 2020 BRIT Awards with his heartbreaker of a hit, "Someone You Loved," Harry Styles made the tears flow all over again.

For his first solo performance at the annual awards show, Styles ditched the brown Gucci suit he wore on the red carpet and rocked head-to-toe lace. He accessorized his angelic, all-white ensemble with matching lace gloves and the trusty pearl necklace he's been favoring as of late.

As for his song choice, Styles surprisingly didn't opt for one of his sunny recent singles, like "Watermelon Sugar" or "Adore You." Instead, he chose the Fine Line ballad "Falling," which he performed with pure emotion. Yes, hearing him belt, "I get the feeling that you'll never need me again!" hurts so, so good. Styles even transformed the stage into a pool, with water falling (get it, "falling"?!) from the two pianos behind him. An apt choice, considering the tears that were surely flowing inside London's O2 Arena on Tuesday.

Styles is nominated for two awards at the 2020 BRITs, including Best British Male, alongside Dave, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, and Michael Kiwanuka. His recently released sophomore LP, Fine Line, is also up for the prestigious Best Album prize.