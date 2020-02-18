Justin Bieber Goes Full Nature Boy In Swooning 'E.T.A' Clip

YouTube/Beats 1

Justin Bieber is one with nature in his new video for "E.T.A." If you're looking for laptop wallpaper backgrounds, just about any screenshot from it will do. It gets kooky with some wonky cartoon effects that showcase an animated forest, but for the most part, it's about the serenity of Earth. If it were a movie, it would be The Hills Have Curves.

"E.T.A." is Earth porn. Bieber takes to a mountainside and shows how awesome that the planet's natural colors are. The greens of trees in the winter have never looked so crisp. Although he sits center frame in most shots, he's definitely not the focus. Things grow cartoonishly colorful at certain points when an Adventure Land-like filter splashes sweet hues all over the place. It's a beautiful depiction of nature that makes you want to go outside and experience it in real-time.

The video for "E.T.A." is the first of a collection of new visuals from Bieber's new album, Changes, that's set to drop exclusively on Apple Music. The LP, that came out on Valentine's Day, is his first in four years that features appearances from artists like Post Malone, Kehlani, and more.

Check out a teaser for "E.T.A." up above and take a look at the full thing over on Apple Music.