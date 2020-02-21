Single Digits: Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra's Little Girl Vaeda Is One

The 'Teen Mom OG' kiddo is growing up before our eyes!

On February 21, 2019 Tyler Baltierra proudly confirmed that he and Catelynn Lowell had welcomed a little girl with a simple Instagram message: "She’s here & I’m in love!" Now, one year later, Vaeda Luma is celebrating her first birthday!

"Happy 1st birthday to our silly, lovely, cuddle bug Vaeda beta butt!!!" Cate captioned the Instagram album above. "I cannot believe you are already a year old. you have brought soooo much joy to this family!! I love you with all my heart!!!!!!"

Tyler also posted a tribute to his little girl and marveled that her first year went by "so fast."

"...words could never express the amount of joy & love you have brought into this little family of ours," Ty added. "Happy Birthday tinky butt! We love you so much! #DotingDaddy"

Right before Vaeda hit single digits, her mama marveled at her daughter's growth in the Instagram post below -- and joked (in the form of some hashtags) that she needed "another" and "lord make it a boy."

For now, it's all girls in the Baltierra household! Give Vaeda your birthday wishes in the comments, and do not miss the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, premiering on Tuesday, March 17 at 8/7c (catch a glimpse of what's to come below).