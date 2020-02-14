Justin Bieber's Changes Has A Romantic Song For Every Occasion

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Justin Bieber’s Seasons docu-series shows the world an understanding of what love means to the singer — from making his wife the muse for his new music to seeing both of them gush over each other in solo interviews like crushing school kids. His earliest music obsessed over the idea of love, but now, he’s found it and lives inside of it, happily and to its fullest extent.

His first album in nearly five years, Changes, is out today (February 14) and explores every side of love that you can find, along with the personal growth that has made him into the man he is today. There’s no coincidence that it’s out on Valentine’s Day. It’s a collection of romantic notes for the lover in all of us.

To navigate the year’s most amorous 24 hours, we’ve put together a guide to the album so you’ll have a tune that you can apply to your situation for every romantic mood. After all, every day is Valentine’s Day when you’re in love.