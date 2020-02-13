The Weeknd Announces New Album After Hours With An Ominous Teaser

Duncan Loudon

The Weeknd has been teasing his fourth album for months, and now we finally have more details about what he's been calling "Chapter VI."

On Thursday (February 13), the Canadian star officially announced the new project with a teaser that keeps up the air of mystery he mastered early on in his career. In it, he speeds through a tunnel in a flashy convertible as the cityscape around him gets turned upside down. It builds up to a big reveal that spells out his new album title letter by letter: After Hours.

After Hours will be The Weeknd's first studio album since 2016's Starboy, though he did release the EP My Dear Melancholy in 2018. So far, Abel has shared the back-to-back singles "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," both of which came with dazzling music videos and mind-scrambling late-night performances. He's also kept busy by seemingly making peace with Drake and by appearing in the Adam Sandler-starring drama Uncut Gems. Next up, he'll be making his third appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, on the March 7 episode hosted by Daniel Craig.

Though we now know what The Weeknd's long-awaited new album is called, he still hasn't revealed its release date. Leave it to Abel to keep us in the dark amidst all those blinding lights.