Miley Cyrus Brought Her Mullet And 'Cattitude' To The Marc Jacobs Runway

If you thought you spotted Miley Cyrus walking the runway at New York Fashion Week yesterday (February 12), well, you weren't wrong. The "Slide Away" songstress made a surprise appearance at the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2020 runway show in New York City, and in true MiCy fashion, she brought with her a lot of "cattitude."

Cyrus strutted onto NYFW's final runway in a black bra and black trousers. And though her outfit was relatively simple, she elevated the look with black leather gloves, a simple black bag, a zebra-print jacket, and of course, her signature mullet. After the show, the "Mother's Daughter" singer shared her fierce walk on Instagram, proving yet again that she can pretty much do it all.

Soon after posting, many of Cyrus's famous friends took to the comments to drop fire emojis in the comments and to congratulate her on a job well done. Among them were models Naomi Campbell and Hailey Bieber, as well as her brother Trace Cyrus. "YUP. STOMP QUEEN," Hailey wrote. "Yassss," Trace commented with the aforementioned emojis. Campbell also let the fire emojis do the talking.

As for what prompted the impromptu appearance, well, we're not so sure. What we do know is that this isn't the first time Cyrus has worked with the designer. The pop star was previously part of Jacobs's spring/summer 2014 campaign, and just last year, they teamed up on a hoodie benefitting Planned Parenthood, which featured a topless photo of Cyrus along with the lyrics, "Don't fuck with my freedom."

Despite working with Jacobs in the past, Cyrus's surprise appearance on the runway this week was one she'll likely never forget. The music icon got to walk alongside some of the most renowned models in the business, from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Karlie Kloss and Kaia Gerber. And since she's already built up quite the rapport with the designer, there's simply no telling what they have in store for us next.