Nuptials Countdown: Challenge Couple Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Set Wedding Date

Find out when the MTV stars will say 'I do'

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged right before Christmas -- and now another holiday will hold a special significance for the Challenge couple. A hint: Roses and chocolates...

"We’re so excited to announce we will be getting married one year from today," Jenna told MTV News. "Valentine’s weekend will be extra special next year!"

February 13, 2021 -- save the date! Yes, fellow MTV cast members will be in attendance -- and no, blood soup will not be on the menu.

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Nichols first met back in 2014 when they competed on Battle of the Exes II (with their former beaus Jonna and Jay) and an undeniable spark developed between the two. Fast-forward six-plus years -- and a bunch of Challenge cameos/relationship updates later -- and now the Real World alums will form a life-long alliance.

Offer your well-wishes to Jenna and Zach -- and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the Compono-Nichols nuptials and for more Challenge info!