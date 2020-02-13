Sam Smith Teases New Album With A (Literally) Grabby Photo

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sam Smith has made the announcement that the world has been dying to hear: their third studio album, To Die For, is coming out on May 1. That's just a few short months away. It has taken a while, but the singer is ready to show the world what they've been working on. This spring is going to be one for the books.

Smith broke the news with a surprise post of their head cradled in well-manicured fingers. The singer's set to release the LP's title song on Valentine's Day and has already been amping up the excitement for it, so their reveal touched on the fervor surrounding the impending drop. "Gorgeous people, I'm so happy to see you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another surprise... My THIRD album TO DIE FOR will be yours on May 1st!!!!" they wrote. It'll be available for preorder starting on February 14.

They also went a bit further, explaining why the wait for it has been so long. "I've really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It's all for you, always xx."

Smith's reveal is awesome news because their sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, dropped in 2017. Last June, they released "How Do You Sleep?" with a video featuring a snake-like dance routine and a robot hanging out with a biker. They also collaborated with Normani for "Dancing With A Stranger."

Take a look at Smith's announcement up above.