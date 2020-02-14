Sean Paul And Tove Lo's 'Calling On Me' Video Is An Adventurous Journey Of Love

High Rise PR

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and it's also all over Sean Paul and Tove Lo's new video.

Last week, the pair released "Calling On Me," a dancehall-pop ode to real love that "conquers all." On the track, Paul proclaims, "I'll be there to give you what you need / I'll support your calling selflessly." Tove echoes his devotion on the hook, singing, "Calling, calling, calling, calling on me / Forever running to you / I'll be, I'll be, I'll be, I'll be on time / Like you expect me to."

In the accompanying video, the dancehall legend and the Swedish singer dance in front of alternating backdrops displaying all corners of the planet: the starry cosmos, a sandy desert, a glacial ocean, and a bustling cityscape. The message is clear: No matter where in the world they are, they'll answer the call from the ones they love.

"Calling On Me" is Paul's first single of 2020. In a statement about the new track, he said that it's "a dope song reflecting the real side of love. If you love someone, the energy doesn't ever change. They are able to call on you at all times. I'm proud to have such an amazing vocalist like Tove Lo be on the track with me."

Tove, meanwhile, has already had a super busy year. In January, she released a pair of new singles, "Bikini Porn" and "Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I'm Weak," and then followed up with a steamy video for the Sunshine Kitty standout "Are U Gonna Tell Her?"

Get immersed in Paul And Tove's gorgeous new video above, and see it all day long on mtvU and MTV Live.