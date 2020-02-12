The Third To All The Boys Film Should Make Fans 'Worried'

Netflix

Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before is obviously worth obsessing over, as is its sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

But with all the furor surrounding the latest entry in the trilogy, it's easy to forget there's still an entire third film to come. Actress Lana Condor and author Jenny Han spoke to ET Online about what to expect from the final movie, and it certainly sounds like a lot.

The sequel has been a veritable roller coaster of emotion, seeing Lara Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo) drifting apart thanks to another of the recipients of Lara Jean's letters. You'll have to watch the movie to see how things end up (and who Lara Jean ends up with), but there's no harm in looking ahead to the third movie already.

The final To All the Boys film was officially announced in August, and it's already wrapped filming. It will be based on author Jenny Han's final book Always and Forever, Lara Jean. This time around, however, it will deal with more "realistic" problems its characters have to deal with, like becoming adults.

"The third movie really explores what happens when you're in a relationship and then you have all the real-life stuff that comes into play," Han told ET. She also stressed that "fans should always be worried" about fan-favorite couple Lara Jean and Peter. "If I'm doing my job right, you're worried."

"I think she really starts to make decisions for herself that might be unpopular but I think at the end of the day, as a young woman, you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are truly right for you regardless of the other people around you," Lana Condor said of her popular character. "Lara Jean loves love and she loves the guys, but at the end of the day, I know that she's good on her own as well. We'll see. It's very satisfying, like, 'Yes, girl! Get your life!'"

It looks like we'll have to be patient and see how things work out for Lara Jean in the third film. In the meantime, you can read the last book and get a sneak peek into how things shake out for her when it comes time to head to college.