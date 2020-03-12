'It's Not Going To End Well': Is The Jersey Shore Psychic Right About Ronnie And Jen?

It doesn't exactly take a psychic to know that Ron is going through it (and has been for some time), but what does the future hold for our favorite I.F.F. founding member? Well, we got a glimpse on tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While the fam awaited Mike's release from prison, they passed the time by getting up close and personal with Snooki's "very legit" spiritual medium, Gina, who Vinny described as your typical "New Jersey housewife."

Ron's take, initially? "I don't wanna be involved. I'm still dealing with stuff back home, and I'd rather not discuss it."

After revealing that Angelina would soon succumb to baby factory status and Vinny was on the verge of meeting the love of his life, Gina's attention turned to Ron.

"You have a little girl, yes? I feel like you're her hero, and yet she's gonna be your hero," she shared before turning the tides on Ron's struggle with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen. "I feel like it's always good versus evil. You know when you look in the ocean, and it's almost like a whirlpool? Rejection is God's protection. So if someone's not understanding you or doing right by you in such a way that you feel like you're drowning, you need to run the other way."

Gina added that the Bronx native would eventually part ways with his baby mama once and for all. "You're going to start to do that because of your daughter. I don't know if this is a pattern, but I feel like you're going to break it."

It was also revealed that the psychic does see Ron having another (unplanned) baby "with someone new," but it would be a "more peaceful" scenario.

That's when Gina said she wanted to speak with Ronnie privately.

"I didn't want to say this in front of everyone to respect your daughter's mother, but the spirit made me feel like maybe she has a mental illness, and it's not going to end well," she predicted. "So if you could do anything to let go of her peacefully, so she can get help. She needs help."

At that point, Ronnie unplugged his mic, and the rest is a mystery. He told his roommates it was "personal, stuff I already knew, basically," but he definitely looked unsettled by the conversation.