Camila Cabello Is Not That Innocent In Her Cinematic 'My Oh My' Video

Listen up, shucksters: Camila Cabello's latest music video has arrived, and with it, we're introduced to her Hollywood heroine's origin story. Get ready to meet "Killer Cam."

For her lustful new single "My Oh My," Cabello reunited with her "Havana" director Dave Meyers. Like that VMA-winning blockbuster, this one is a pure cinematic feast. The singer is first introduced as a struggling actress fed up with being the "damsel in distress" but unable to convince studio suits to take her seriously. But when she meets an up-and-coming movie mogul, played by DaBaby, all rules fly out the window. "I swear on my life that I've been a good girl / Tonight, I don't wanna be her," our heroine sings as she literally takes a sword to the patriarchy and musters up the gusto to channel her inner "La Bonita Blade" in a full-color feature of her own.

Throw in some Grease-style dancing, a fabulous all-leopard 'fit, and witty subtitles, and you've got yourself a mini-movie as irresistible as the romance Cabello sings about.

"My Oh My" follows a slew of cinematic videos Cabello's rolled out as part of her Romance era. She channeled a campy telenovela in "Liar," wandered a flowery dreamscape in "Living Proof," danced with some clones in "Shameless," and, of course, got steamy with Shawn Mendes in "Señorita."

Recently, Cabello has been teasing fans with two exciting projects: her Romance Tour, which launches in May, and her starring role in Sony's live-action Cinderella, which she's currently filming. "My Oh My" certainly proves she's got the acting bug, so consider us thoroughly hyped for her princess transformation.