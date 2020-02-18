New Hustles And New Adventures: Teen Mom OG Is Ready To Take On The World

The Teen Mom OG cast is ready to take on new hustles and new adventures -- with MTV following their breakdowns and tears.

In a supersized sneak peek at the brand-new season, debuting on March 17, Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie will take on the world. From one mom stating, "I want this divorce" to another declaring, "Don't f*cking play with me," drama is going to ensue. And of course, tenderhearted moments involving the not-so-little kids.

"I'm nervous!" Leah declares on her first day of school, while Amber comforts her with an encouraging, "You're alright, baby." It seems like only yesterday Leah was sharing her first Easter, with Gary as the bunny...

What type of company does Cheyenne want to kick start? And what type of special event is unfolding for Cate and Ty in Hawaii? See more in the clip, and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, March 17 at 8/7c!