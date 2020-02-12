The Timothée Chalamet Hive Can’t Get Over The Bathtub Scene In The French Dispatch Trailer

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The internet freaked out yesterday (February 11) when the poster for Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The French Dispatch appeared online. The beautiful poster, illustrated by Javi Aznarez, provided a first look at the incredible lineup of superstars that will be in the film, from Tilda Swinton and Frances McDormand to Bill Murray and Timothée Chalamet.

Pretty much anything the actor does — from growing out his mustache to carrying around a tiny keychain — garners a ton of attention, but the illustration of Chalamet, in particular, sent fans on Twitter into a widespread frenzy. Why? Because it features his character nude in a bathtub.

But today (February 12), the actor's fans were given more than just an illustration to swoon over. The French Dispatch trailer has officially arrived, and now, the rendering of the 24-year-old star has truly come to life.

Searchlight Pictures' official synopsis describes the movie as "a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th Century French city." Chalamet's featured throughout the trailer: playing chess, hopping on the back of a motorcycle, and yes, taking a bath.

It's only been a few hours since the preview dropped, and it's safe to say that Timmy fans can't get enough of it. Many of them immediately hopped on Twitter to share their thoughts on the Call Me By Your Name star's highly anticipated bathing scene. "Timothée Chalamet in a bathtub is my new aesthetic," one fan wrote. "Wes Anderson knew what he was doing when he put Timothée Chalamet in the bathtub naked," another tweeted.

So, when can you see The French Dispatch in theaters? The film is scheduled for release on July 24, 2020, and it flaunts cast from the Wes Anderson repertoire: Beyond Chalamet, Swinton, Murray, and McDormand, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, and more have also nabbed roles. Let the countdown begin!