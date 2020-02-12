Here’s How Bong Joon-Ho And The Parasite Cast Celebrated Their Historic Oscars Sweep

Getty Images

After South Korean thriller Parasite bagged Best Picture and three additional Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, director Bong Joon-ho was ready for a night of drinking and merriment, as he expressed several times during his acceptance speeches. After all, he had just made history alongside the film's talented cast.

Bong and company packed up after the event dissipated and headed out into LA's Koreatown for a late-night celebration at the restaurant Soban. As nearly 50 crew members filed into the restaurant, meant for about 30 people, the party really started popping off as the moviemakers chowed down on some delicious Korean cuisine.

According to Eater, Soban owner Jennifer Pak said Bong had been "famished," especially having not eaten all day. She and the kitchen cooked up some delicious gable jjim (braised short ribs), eundaegu morin (braised spicy black cod), galbi (grilled short ribs), and seafood tofu pancakes for a veritable feast. Bong had been a patron at Soban for the past month or so, and this post-Oscars feast had been his celebration destination of choice.

And while there wasn't any word on what kind of drinks were flowing at Soban, you can bet Bong was out drinking 'til morning while totally grubbing on the delicious spread. When the festivities were all said and done, however, it was eventually time for Bong and the cast to return to South Korea. As they made their way into Incheon, they were given a veritable celebrity welcome.

The cast wore the biggest grins on their faces as they walked through the airport following a whirlwind Oscars adventure. And they earned it – the BongHive is absolutely thriving. Parasite has opened the doors for foreign language films in a way that's never been done before. And for Bong, well, it looks like the only way from here is up. We can't wait to see what he does next.