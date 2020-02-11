No Netflix? No Problem! To All The Boys Is Now Available To Everyone

Netflix

In just a few short hours, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix accounts everywhere. Soon, fans of the first movie (and of Jenny Han's book trilogy) will know if Lara Jean (Lana Condor) falls for John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) or sticks with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). And though the sequel will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers, the streaming service has a little something special planned for everyone this Valentine's Day — even if you're not currently subscribed yourself.

Yep! Starting today (February 11), Netflix has made the first movie — To All the Boys I've Loved Before — available to everyone (yes, everyone). In other words, the whole world will soon feel the same level of awkwardness and secondhand embarrassment that Lara Jean felt when all five of her love letters were unknowingly sent out by her younger sister Kitty. On the flip side, they'll finally understand Peter's charm, wit, and charisma — and yes, his signature whoa, whoa, whoas, too.

If you want to catch the OG movie, though, you'll have to act fast. To All the Boys will only be available to non-Netflix subscribers in the U.S. until March 9. In other words, you have less than a month. But be careful. The first movie is so wholesome and pure that you'll likely need to get yourself a Netflix account so you can find out if LJ chooses the charming, Lacrosse-playing Peter, or the swoon-worthy, piano-playing John Ambrose in the sequel.

For those of you who've already seen the first movie and are not-so-patiently waiting for the second one to hit the streaming platform, we're with you. To All the Boys I've Loved Before first made its debut on Netflix in the summer of 2018, and now that we've watched it approximately one hundred or so times since then, it's time to see if Lara Jean and Peter's relationship can withstand John Ambrose's arrival.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will arrive on Netflix tomorrow (November 12), and we already know which relationship we're rooting for. Do you?