Here's A 'Tiny Sneak' Of Selena Gomez's Upcoming Beauty Line

Getty Images

What do Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Kesha, and Selena Gomez all have in common, aside from being totally boss ladies? They have their own makeup lines, of course.

Selena Gomez has been working hard to bring her adoring fans another new celebrity makeup line, and now we've finally gotten a sneak peek into what it looks like. She took to Instagram with a quick video showing off a few behind-the-scenes looks at what we can expect from her brand, which she's dubbed Rare Beauty, named after her latest album.

"Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!" she wrote. "Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait.

Gomez is seen testing out a few shades of different lipsticks, confessing that she's super nervous about launching the brand, and analyzing mood boards full of different product ideas.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," she says in the video.

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand," she continued. "I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself."

"We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world," reads the Rare Beauty mission statement.

If you can't wait to get your hands on Selena's beauty line, just be sure to mark your calendar for Summer 2020, when it's set to hit Sephora stores exclusively.